High School Boys Basketball Results

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Allen East – 12/22/20

Varsity Boys

Allen East 24-28-22-16—90

North Baltimore 7-14-15-16—50

—————————

Johnny Hagemyer –21

Mitch Clark – 12

Gunner Kepling – 9

Isaiah Boyd – 6

Zach Weinandy – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A:  14-42 (33%)

3-PT FGM-A:  5-14 (36%)

FTM-A:  7-10 (70%)

Rebounds: NB 24, AE 35

Rebounds Leader: Clark 11

Steals Leader: Clark 3

Assist Leaders: Hagemyer 4, Kepling 4

Turnovers: NB 15, AE 7

Varsity Overall Record 1-6, BVC 0-2

JV Boys

Allen East – 49

N Baltimore – 35

————–

Owen Clark – 12

Wyatt Baltz – 6

Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 6

Jeremiah Suman – 5

Kaleb Kelley – 3

Brendon Woodward – 2

Don Courtney – 1

JV Overall Record 0-7, BVC Record 0-2

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Mon 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm (Varsity Only)

Sat 1/2 @ Fremont St Joe, 1pm

