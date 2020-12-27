High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Allen East – 12/22/20
Varsity Boys
Allen East 24-28-22-16—90
North Baltimore 7-14-15-16—50
—————————
Johnny Hagemyer –21
Mitch Clark – 12
Gunner Kepling – 9
Isaiah Boyd – 6
Zach Weinandy – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 14-42 (33%)
3-PT FGM-A: 5-14 (36%)
FTM-A: 7-10 (70%)
Rebounds: NB 24, AE 35
Rebounds Leader: Clark 11
Steals Leader: Clark 3
Assist Leaders: Hagemyer 4, Kepling 4
Turnovers: NB 15, AE 7
Varsity Overall Record 1-6, BVC 0-2
JV Boys
Allen East – 49
N Baltimore – 35
————–
Owen Clark – 12
Wyatt Baltz – 6
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 6
Jeremiah Suman – 5
Kaleb Kelley – 3
Brendon Woodward – 2
Don Courtney – 1
JV Overall Record 0-7, BVC Record 0-2
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Mon 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm (Varsity Only)
Sat 1/2 @ Fremont St Joe, 1pm
