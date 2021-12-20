High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Van Buren – 12/17/21
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 5-10-10-15– 40
Van Buren 15-17-13-22– 67
——————————-
Mitch Clark – 23
Owen Clark – 6
Caden Phillips – 5
Gunner Kepling – 4
Wyatt Baltz – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 16-37 (43%)
3-PT FGM-A: 0-10 (0%)
FTM-A: 8-11 (73%)
Rebounds: NB 9
Rebound Leaders: Clark 9
Assists Leader: Kepling 4
Steals Leader: Phillips 3
Turnovers: NB 18
Varsity Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-2
JV BOYS
NB– 15
VB – 35
(2 Qtrs)
——————-
Owen Clark – 12
Andre Johnson – 2
Wyatt Baltz – 1
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Tue 12/21 Hilltop (home), 6pm
Thur 12/23 @ Seneca East, 6pm
Tue 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Thur 12/30 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA