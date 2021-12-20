North Baltimore, Ohio

December 20, 2021 8:31 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update

High School Boys Basketball Results

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore @ Van Buren – 12/17/21

 

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 5-10-10-15– 40

Van Buren 15-17-13-22– 67

——————————-

Mitch Clark – 23

Owen Clark – 6

Caden Phillips – 5

Gunner Kepling – 4

Wyatt Baltz – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 16-37 (43%)

3-PT FGM-A:  0-10 (0%)

FTM-A:  8-11 (73%)

Rebounds: NB 9

Rebound Leaders: Clark 9

Assists Leader: Kepling 4

Steals Leader: Phillips 3

Turnovers: NB 18

 

Varsity Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-2

 

JV BOYS

NB– 15

VB – 35

(2 Qtrs)

——————-

Owen Clark – 12

Andre Johnson – 2

Wyatt Baltz – 1

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Tue 12/21 Hilltop (home), 6pm

Thur 12/23 @ Seneca East, 6pm

Tue 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Thur 12/30 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website