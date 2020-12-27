NBX WaterShedsun
High School Girls Basketball Results

Arcadia @ North Baltimore – 12/23/2020

 

Varsity Girls

Arcadia 3-14-12-12—41

North Baltimore 9-9-7-9—34

————————-

Mia McCartney – 11

Kenzie Perez – 9

Grace Hagemyer – 8

Halie Inbody – 6

 

2-PT FGM-A:  8-20 (40%)

3-PT FGM-A:  4-23 (17%)

FTM-A:  6-8 (75%)

Rebounds: NB 26, Arcadia 17

Rebound Leaders: Inbody 7, Hagemyer 6

Assists Leader: Lennard 2

Steals Leader: Perez 2

Turnovers: NB 13, Arcadia 9

Varsity Overall Record 4-3, BVC 3-2

JV Girls

NB – 41

Arcadia – 22

 

Cadence Andrich – 11

Lydia Feehan – 8

Emma Cotterman – 6

Lucy Trout – 6

Leia Thomas – 5

Alex Greeno – 3

Makenna Ducat – 2

 

JV Overall Record 6-1, BVC Record 5-0

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Mon 12/28 @ Ayersville, 4pm (Varsity Only)

Wed 12/30 Otsego (home), 6pm

 

