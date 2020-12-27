High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Arcadia @ North Baltimore – 12/23/2020
Varsity Girls
Arcadia 3-14-12-12—41
North Baltimore 9-9-7-9—34
Mia McCartney – 11
Kenzie Perez – 9
Grace Hagemyer – 8
Halie Inbody – 6
2-PT FGM-A: 8-20 (40%)
3-PT FGM-A: 4-23 (17%)
FTM-A: 6-8 (75%)
Rebounds: NB 26, Arcadia 17
Rebound Leaders: Inbody 7, Hagemyer 6
Assists Leader: Lennard 2
Steals Leader: Perez 2
Turnovers: NB 13, Arcadia 9
Varsity Overall Record 4-3, BVC 3-2
JV Girls
NB – 41
Arcadia – 22
Cadence Andrich – 11
Lydia Feehan – 8
Emma Cotterman – 6
Lucy Trout – 6
Leia Thomas – 5
Alex Greeno – 3
Makenna Ducat – 2
JV Overall Record 6-1, BVC Record 5-0
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Mon 12/28 @ Ayersville, 4pm (Varsity Only)
Wed 12/30 Otsego (home), 6pm