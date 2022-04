High School Softball vs. Lakeside

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Varsity Softball Results

Danbury Lakeside @ North Baltimore – 4/23/2022

NB Lady Tigers Take the Game over Danbury in a Blow-Out Victory

Danbury Lakeside – 2

North Baltimore – 12

WP (NB) – Andrich (7K, 2H)

LP (DAN) – Fish

NB Top Hitters

Maddy Westgate 3H, 3R, 2RBI

Cassadie Jacobs 3R, 1H, 1RBI

Meredith Buchanan 2R, 3H, 1RBI



Game #2 on Saturday…

Late Score Costs Lady Tigers the Win against Senecas

Tiffin Calvert – 6

North Baltimore – 5

WP (TC) – Moyer

LP (NB) – Loera (11K, 11H)

NB Top Hitters

Meredith Buchanan 1R, 1H, 1RBI

Cassadie Jacobs 2R, 3H

Varsity Overall Record 9-2, BVC Record 1-0

Upcoming Varsity Softball Games

Tue 4/26 @ Van Buren, 5pm

Wed 4/27 McComb (home), 5pm

Sat 4/30 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 11am

Mon 5/2 @ Arcadia, 4:30pm

Wed 5/4 Vanlue (home), 5pm

Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm

Wed 5/11 @ Arlington, 5pm