High School Student Aid Danger!

Caller to BBB: “Can you help me? I will be starting college soon and need to fill out my Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. It will tell me if I can get different kinds of financial assistance. But everybody is applying and I’m afraid I might lose out. I just got a text from a company that says it can fill out my form for me and they know ways to really increase what I will get! They charge $295 but say they can get me thousands more in benefits. What do you think?”

BBB says don’t do it! If a company tells you they can process your FAFSA for a fee, walk away.

The Federal Trade Commission says that scammers like this often use false information about your family’s income, assets, and benefits to qualify you for more aid than you’d get if they told the truth. But you are responsible for the information on the application, and you could get in serious trouble — including fines or jail time. Never pay someone else to fill it out for you. Instead, fill out the FAFSA form yourself, or with a family member.

Source: Dick Eppstein, BBB