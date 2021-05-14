NBX WaterShedsun
High School Varsity Baseball Results

TIGER BASEBALL WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT, by Suzanne Bucher

Waynesfield Goshen @ North Baltimore – 5/11/2021

 Waynesfield Goshen   0-0-0-0-0  –  0 2 3

North Baltimore            4-4-4-9 – 21 13 2

 

WP (NB) – Kepling – 2 Hits, 10 K’s

LP  (WG) – Dewitt

 

NB Top Hitters

Gunner Kepling 1-2B, 2-1B

Zach Weinandy 3-1B


North Baltimore @ Upper Scioto Valley – 5/12/2021

 

North Baltimore        0-1-6-0-0-0-2 – 9 6 1

Upper Scioto Valley 1-0-3-0-0-0-1 – 5 4 1

 

WP (NB) – Leeper

LP  (USV) – Lenord

 

NB Top Hitters

Zach Weinandy 2B

Mitch Clark 2B

Jeremiah Suman 1B

Varsity Overall Record 9-9


Upcoming Baseball Games

Sat 5/15 @ Maumee Valley Country Day, 11am

Tue 5/18 @ Holgate (Sectional Semi-Final), 5pm

