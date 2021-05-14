High School Varsity Baseball Results

TIGER BASEBALL WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT, by Suzanne Bucher
Waynesfield Goshen @ North Baltimore – 5/11/2021
Waynesfield Goshen 0-0-0-0-0 – 0 2 3
North Baltimore 4-4-4-9 – 21 13 2
WP (NB) – Kepling – 2 Hits, 10 K’s
LP (WG) – Dewitt
NB Top Hitters
Gunner Kepling 1-2B, 2-1B
Zach Weinandy 3-1B
North Baltimore @ Upper Scioto Valley – 5/12/2021
North Baltimore 0-1-6-0-0-0-2 – 9 6 1
Upper Scioto Valley 1-0-3-0-0-0-1 – 5 4 1
WP (NB) – Leeper
LP (USV) – Lenord
NB Top Hitters
Zach Weinandy 2B
Mitch Clark 2B
Jeremiah Suman 1B
Varsity Overall Record 9-9
Upcoming Baseball Games
Sat 5/15 @ Maumee Valley Country Day, 11am
Tue 5/18 @ Holgate (Sectional Semi-Final), 5pm