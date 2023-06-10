Highlight your Summer with Nature & Recreation

The Wood County Park District offers summer programs for all!

Paddle the Pond

2nd and 4tth Mondays, June – August; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

June 12 & 26

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration is needed. Leader: Craig Spicer

Stargazing with the Toledo Astronomical Association

Saturdays, June 10, July 8, August 5 and September 2

Meeting at 9:00 pm June-August and 8:00 pm in September

Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all. All events are weather dependent and may be cancelled with prior notice. For more information contact Jeff Thomas at [email protected] or visit TAA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.

Program fee: FREE. No registration is needed.

Farm to Table – Kids Summer Series

Wednesdays, June 14, July 12 and August 9; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

June 14: Planting

July 12: Weeding and Up-keep

August 9: Harvest and Cooking

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

This is a three-part series where participants will plant, care for and harvest produce to eat at the final program in the series. Participants should only register if they are able to attend each program in the series. Water and snacks will be served each day. Participants will be completing dirty outdoor tasks. Please dress appropriately. This program is designed for ages 10 and up. Leader: Alyssa Garland

Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Art in Park: Paper Making

Saturday, June 17; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Bring yourself and some friends and join us for a Saturday afternoon of crafting. Learn how to make paper and let your handmade paper dry in the summer sun. Everyone will take some paper home for future craft creations. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Cost: $10/$5 FWCP. Leader: Emma Taylor.

Fire by the River

Fridays, June 16, July 7 and August 11; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

A camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening. Enjoy a campfire, yummy DIY s’mores and pie-iron creations. Play yard games and view wildlife with binoculars and spotting scopes. You’ll also have an opportunity to practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist. Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm, and feel free to bring lawn chairs! Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: FREE. No registration is needed.

Freedom Canoe Tour

Monday, June 19; 6:30 – 9:00 pm

Orleans Boat Launch, 655 Maumee Western Reserve Road, Perrysburg

Paddle around Audubon Islands Nature Preserve led by a naturalist who will share history of the Underground Railroad in Perrysburg and Maumee, pointing out landmarks and features from the water. A short canoe skills session will precede the trip. All canoes, paddles, and PFDs included. See online description for complete details. Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: $10/$8 FWCP. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesdays, June 21, July 5 and August 2; 8:30 – 10:00 am

June 21: Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

July 5: W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

August 2: Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Leader: Jim Witter. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Beginner Archery Quick-Shots

Wednesday, June 21; 5:00 – 6:00 pm, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program. We’ll focus on the steps of shooting and consistency. All archery equipment provided, but personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Must be 8 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: $8/$5 Friends of the Parks members. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, June 22; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

William Henry Harrison, , 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

River Wading

Wednesday, June 28; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, , 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program cancelled in the event of high water or severe weather. Leaders: Bill Hoefflin and Emma Taylor. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Ride the Trail with a Park Officer

1st and last Thursdays of the month, June – August; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

June 29, July 6, July 27, August 3 and August 31

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 Maple Street, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You’ll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back. Leader: Brett Foos

Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sundays, 10:00 – 11:30 am

July 2, August 6 and September 3

Rudolph Bike Park, 14045 Mermill Road, Rudolph

Every first Sunday of the month from May through September, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Contact: Craig Spicer. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897