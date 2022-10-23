North Baltimore, Ohio

October 23, 2022

Highlights from the BVC Cross Country Championships

submitted by:  Coach Bradlee Rowlinson

Last Saturday, October15,2022, the cross country teams competed at the BVC Championships. The day started with the Varsity boys taking 4th place, just behind Riverdale.  The top 3 Varsity boys worked together and brought home their fastest time of their career.  The Tigers were led by Macin Pettry (20:46) 31st place, Daniel Hinkle (20:53) 32nd place, and Jesse Vanlerberg (21:03) 33rd.

Senior, Jordan Coup placed 38th with a career best of 22:43 and Jerimiyah Horner rounded out the top with a 27:34 in 41st place.  The team had their best top 5 average time of the year with a 22:36 average.
 
Alivia Delancy ran a season best of 22:38, clinching the 14th spot for all BVC 2nd team honors.  Lindsay Crouse crushed her career best by over one minute finishing 25th with a 26:51.
 
The JH boys ran some of their best times of the year, Camden McCartney led the team with an 18th place finish with a time of 14:48.  Rhys Williams (16:39) finished 21st and Levi Vanlerberg 19:23) finished 25th.   
 
The JH girls came out blazing, but just could not get past Riverdale and Liberty Benton for the Championship.  Rylee Fennell led the Tigers with a 14:06, finishing 7th, pushing her to the top 10 of all time for NB.  Rylee also finished 1st Team all BVC.  Ady Reynolds finished 12th with a perfect split 7:16/7:16 for a 14:32, placing her 13th all time on NB’s leaderboard, passing Senior Alivia Delancy.  Kayden Livingston placed 14th with a season best of 15:16, both Ady and Kayden finished with 2nd Team BVC honors.  Attlee Rowlinson finished with a 15:53 and Leah Trout finished with a career best time of 16:32 to round out the top 5 scoring. The JH girls finished the season with their best top 5 average time of 15:16.
 
 
Bradlee Rowlinson 

