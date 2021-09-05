North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update LIMA, Ohio (Friday, September 3, 2021, 2021) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, September 6, 2021. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay, beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, may have periodic lane closures for finish work. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 between the city of Findlay and the Seneca County line will have lane restrictions for a resurfacing project. U.S. 224 between Township Road 116 and County Road 53, just east of the Putnam County line, will be impacted by an eastbound oversized load on Thursday, September 9, beginning around 9 a.m. Traffic is anticipated to be impacted for approximately one hour. State Route 18 (Wood County) in the village of Bloomdale will close on August 25 for approximately five days for railroad repairs. TRAFFIC IMPACT Detour: SR 12 to Bright Road to CR 212 to CR 99 to I-75 back to SR 18 (see map). State Route 18/State Route 613 between County Road 257/Pursell Road and Township Highway 289/Baird Road is open following a closure for railroad repairs. State Route 235 and State Route 613, in the village of McComb, may have intermittent lane restrictions and closures for sewer replacement, paving, and restoration. State Route 698 between County Road 313 and County Road 37 will close June 21 for 180 days for the replacement of two separate bridges over the Tiderishi Creek. Local traffic will be maintained between the bridges. TRAFFIC IMPACT Detour: SR 103 to SR 235 to CR 313 (see map). DISTRICT WIDE All overpasses and underpasses along Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 will have temporary lane restrictions to replace guardrails. Traffic will be maintained at all times with automated flagging devices. All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, State Route 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.