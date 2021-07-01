A TOAST TO LOCAL HISTORY DURING THE HANCOCK HISTORICAL MUSEUM’S SUMMER-LONG CRAFT COCKTAIL COMPETITION

This summer, the Hancock Historical Museum hosts the 3rd annual History with a Twist: Craft Cocktail Competition, combining history with the art of mixology! The competition will take place as a passport program, running from June 28th – August 20th.

Some of Hancock County’s finest bartenders from favorite local establishments have created original craft cocktails inspired by history. The cocktails must pay homage to American, state, or local history, whether in technique, title, or ingredients. Competing establishments include Alexandria’s, Bistro on Main, Findlay Brewing Company, Hull’s Trace Wine Cellar, Mancy’s at the Hancock Hotel, STIX, The Bourbon Affair, and Vivir Modern Mexican.

Passports may be purchased at the Hancock Historical Museum (422 W. Sandusky Street, Findlay) or at any of the competing establishments for $20, or $15 for Museum members. The passports contain detailed information about the competition cocktails, including their historical inspiration, and special discounts at each establishment specifically for passport holders. Passport holders can visit any or all of the competing establishments to purchase a competition cocktail, and submit their vote for their favorite by August 20th. One winner will be crowned “Hancock County’s Best Craft Cocktail” the week of August 23rd! Proceeds from the sale of the passport, as well as $1 from every competition cocktail sold over the eight weeks will benefit the Hancock Historical Museum, a privately-funded nonprofit organization providing educational programming for more than 20,000 people annually.

Don’t miss your opportunity to taste and choose Hancock County’s best craft cocktail in the only event of its kind in our area!

(Photos below courtesy of the Hancock Historical Museum.



(above) Findlay Brewing Co.’s Competition Cocktail – “Collective 419”

(above) The Bourbon Affair’s Competition Cocktail – “City of Light”

For more information about the Hancock Historical Museum’s History with a Twist, visit https://hancockhistoricalmuseum.org/history-with-a-twist/