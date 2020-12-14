Holiday Classics Uptown at Virginia Theater

ALL SEATS just $5.00!!!

December 18 – 20 Holiday Movie fest this weekend at the Virginia Theater Fri, Sat, Sunday at 7 pm National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik (as Jeremiah Chechik) Writer: John Hughes Stars: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis & Sat, Sun 1 pm and 4 pm ELF After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father. Director: Jon Favreau Writer: David Berenbaum Stars: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart ———————-

Here is our upcoming calendar of movies in case anyone is planning a weekend of movies around the holidays.

We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day

WONDER WOMAN 84