NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
Program and Wellness Specialist
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
BVH March 2020

Holiday Classics Uptown at Virginia Theater

ALL SEATS just $5.00!!!

 
December 18 – 20
 
Holiday Movie fest this weekend at the Virginia Theater
 
Fri, Sat, Sunday at 7 pm

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

 
The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.
 
Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik (as Jeremiah Chechik)
Writer: John Hughes
Stars: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis
 
&
 
Sat, Sun 1 pm and 4 pm

ELF

After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father.
 
Director: Jon Favreau
Writer: David Berenbaum
 
Stars: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart 
———————-
 
Here is our upcoming calendar of movies in case anyone is planning a weekend of movies around the holidays.
 
We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day
 
December 18 – 20:  ELF – matinee 1 & 4pm
and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation at 7 pm
 
December 25 – Jan 10 (We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day).
WONDER WOMAN 84
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website