Holiday Classics Uptown at Virginia Theater

ALL SEATS just $5.00!!!
December 18 – 20
Holiday Movie fest this weekend at the Virginia Theater
Fri, Sat, Sunday at 7 pm
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.
Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik (as Jeremiah Chechik)
Writer: John Hughes
Stars: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis
&
Sat, Sun 1 pm and 4 pm
ELF
After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father.
Director: Jon Favreau
Writer: David Berenbaum
Stars: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart
———————-
Here is our upcoming calendar of movies in case anyone is planning a weekend of movies around the holidays.
We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day
December 18 – 20: ELF – matinee 1 & 4pm
and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation at 7 pm
WONDER WOMAN 84
