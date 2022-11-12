Holiday Hints: Tis the Season for Streaming! Holiday Movie Tool Simplifies Movie Night

November, 2022

(NAPSI)—The next few months will be filled with holiday cheer—not just in spirit, but on our screens. From Thanksgiving hits to Christmas classics, there’s no shortage of holiday movies to snuggle up with during the coziest time of the year.

But if you’re like us, you might be suffering from the never-ending scroll brought on by content choice overload. You’re not alone—a whopping 49% of viewers say they find it hard to know what content is on which streaming service. Meaning, we’re all spending a lot of time clicking through what to watch, and where to watch it. While the luxury of streaming has made entertainment more accessible than ever before, it comes with the potential downside of spiraling into indecision.

An Answer

Enter the Holiday Movie Discovery Tool, just in time for the festivities. You can now explore the best movies of the holiday season all in one place.

Not only will you be able to find top-rated films for any mainstream holiday in seconds, you can also narrow the search based on rating and genre. Plus, you can instantly see where to stream your movie of choice.

Family-friendly, familiar or new, the Holiday Movie Discovery Tool is designed to connect viewers with trending movies for each season:

• Thanksgiving• Hanukkah• Christmas• New Year’s• Valentine’s Day• St. Patrick’s Day• Easter • Mother’s Day• Father’s Day• The 4th of July

Start getting into the holiday spirit today by finding the perfect seasonal storyline for you www.smartmove.us/streaming/holiday-movies.