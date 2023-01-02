North Baltimore, Ohio

Holly Markel, 45, of Hoytville, went peacefully with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 8, 1977, to Randy and Teresa (Johnston) Phillips and they survive in North Baltimore. She married Tim Markel on June 3, 2000, and he survives.



Holly is also survived by her children: Brice (Emma Suhy) Markel of MI and Emily Markel of Hoytville; sister, Heather (Tim Slough) of Findlay; brother, Craig (Amy) Phillips of Findlay; mother and father-in-law, George and Teresa Markel of North Baltimore; brothers-in-law: Kevin (David Petro) Markel of Findlay, Rodney (Marlo) Markel of Findlay, and Gage (Stephanie Gregg) Markel; sisters-in-law, Mistty (Shawn) Patterson of McComb and Wendy (Troy) Young of McComb; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Buschers.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents; uncles: Jim Phillips and Bob Loe; and aunt, Sue Loe.



Holly was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, and worked at Kohls Distribution for over 20 years, where she made lifelong friends. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the car and boat rides with their dog. Holly was an amazing and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and had an amazing friendship with Rose Eubanks.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Mike Lyon officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) Saturday prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 North Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.