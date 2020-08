North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Downtown North Baltimore’s Virginia Theater has new hours with more Showtimes…

Friday 7pm

Saturday 1pm, 4pm, 7pm

& Sunday 1pm, 4pm 7pm.

This week – August 7-9 –

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Please help support our hometown theater. We are working hard to bring classics and first-run to you during these hard times.

Our booker is also working with Independent film companies to offer new content.