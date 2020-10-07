Home Destroyed by Fire – NB Family Needs Help

A house fire today on South Tarr St. in North Baltimore Tuesday afternoon has put a local family in need if your help! Firemen and equipment from three different departments battled the afternoon blaze on a very windy, but warm fall day.

A fund has been started to help the families. You can donate thru the NB Community Food Pantry (located at The Bridge on N. Tarr) or through the two Methodist Churches, the Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church, Bridge Fellowship and the Church of Christ, who all participate in the Pantry.

Clothing is needed:

Items can be dropped off at 205 S. Tarr Street.