NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Logo
January Start with us
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Sheriff 2020 Rail
Bowlus for Commish 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
BVH March 2020
March 2020

Home Destroyed by Fire – NB Family Needs Help

 

A house fire today on South Tarr St. in North Baltimore Tuesday afternoon has put a local family in need if your help! Firemen and equipment from three different departments battled the afternoon blaze on a very windy, but warm fall day. 

A fund has been started to help the families. You can donate thru the NB Community Food Pantry (located at The Bridge on N. Tarr) or through the two Methodist Churches, the Catholic Church, the  Lutheran Church, Bridge Fellowship and the Church of Christ, who all participate in the Pantry. 

Clothing is needed:

Items can be dropped off at 205 S. Tarr Street.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website