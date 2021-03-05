Home Suet Home

Pack #372 Bird House/Feeder Auction, Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

All the birds are tweeting about it. Some have already moved into their new 64 square centimeter starter home, while others have upgraded to a four nest condo. On February 28th, Pack #372 held a fundraising auction to celebrate and sell either a feeder or home that had been completed by the cub and any special lady in their life. A total of $219.00 was raised for future Pack activities, with Auctioneer and Eagle Scout Alex Trout at the helm.

Celebrity Judges included Multi Talented Art Instructor Ms. Erika Miklovic, Principal of the high school, Mr. Chad Kiser, and Mr. Larry Bateson, Eagle Coach for Troop 315.



The highest priced house of the evening was Ethan Maloy’s winner for “Most Patriotic,” and “Best of Show”, which was purchased by Mr. Kiser at the sale price of $50.00. We thank Mr. Kiser for his support and hope his feathered friends are enjoying his win.

Other winners included: “Tallest” earned by Henry Engard, while the title of “Smallest” was taken home by Levi Vanlerberg’s rainbow feeder.

“Smallest” by Scout Levi Vanlerberg

Shawn Albright took home the certificate for “Most recycled,” and sister Ashley won “Most colorful.”

Leah Trout’s home won the “Held together by a string” category, and the “Best Scout Theme” was awarded to Kale McDonald. The “Best NB Tiger theme” was bestowed upon Donvian Boyce, and finishing up the evening was a “Judge’s Choice” certificate for Connor Coup.

Cub Master Eric Trout took some time to discuss the current plastic cap status. It has been about a year since beginning the project that was introduced by Larry Bateson. During this year, eight benches have been produced from what would normally been landfill litter! Eric reported that he has enough caps in his garage for an additional four or five benches to be made. Eric thanks everyone for their hard work and our entire community for the support shown for this project. Well done, North Baltimore!

Our Annual “Blue and Gold Ceremony” will be held at the High School on March 28th at 6:00. Our Webelos Two Den will be crossing over into the welcoming arms of Troop 315. Stay tuned for other future scouting events!