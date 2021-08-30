North Baltimore, Ohio

August 30, 2021 4:34 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

HONEY CUCUMBER SALAD

Enjoy this recipe from the National Honey Board, http://www.honey.com 

Honey Cucumber Salad
 

INGREDIENTS

3 medium English cucumbers, thinly sliced

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cupwhite balsamic vinegar, (can also use white wine vinegar)

1/4 cup water

1/2red onion, slivered

1 T-fresh dill, chopped

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

 

DIRECTIONS

Place cucumbers in bowl and sprinkle with salt. Toss and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, stir together honey, white balsamic vinegar, water and slivered red onions. Pour the mixture over the cucumbers and toss. Allow the salad to marinate in the refrigerator about 1 hour prior to serving.

 Recipe provided courtesy of the National Honey Board.

