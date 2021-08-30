Honey Cucumber Salad

Enjoy this recipe from the National Honey Board, http://www.honey.com
INGREDIENTS
3 medium English cucumbers, thinly sliced
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup–white balsamic vinegar, (can also use white wine vinegar)
1/4 cup water
1/2–red onion, slivered
1 T-fresh dill, chopped
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS
Place cucumbers in bowl and sprinkle with salt. Toss and set aside.
In a small mixing bowl, stir together honey, white balsamic vinegar, water and slivered red onions. Pour the mixture over the cucumbers and toss. Allow the salad to marinate in the refrigerator about 1 hour prior to serving.
