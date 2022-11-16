Honor a Veteran: A Banner Eagle Scout Project

A Banner Project

Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

Jesse Vanlerberg, Scout from your local Troop #315, is beginning his Eagle Scout Project and would love your help! Please help spread the word that North Baltimore will soon have their very own banners honoring our local Veterans. Similar to Findlay’s beautiful banners, you will need an original picture (photocopies don’t have high enough quality for the banners) and you will need an order form, (currently available at the Library, Post office, and Legion) and 75 dollars for each banner ordered. The banners will be hung after the holidays in time for our Memorial Day parade this coming spring. A sample flag with the amazing Grandpa Fuzz (Harold “Fuzz” Crouse) is available to view at the American Legion.

Likely, we will be fundraising in the near future for additional brackets and/or poles depending on demand. Please look for this announcement in the near future. Jesse would like to thank everyone that has assisted him so far with this project and for the American Legion’s purchase of banners, as well as everyone that has ordered so far. Order forms can be returned to Post office box 71.