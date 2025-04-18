Hop to it! Tips for Effortless Easter Hosting

(BPT) – Celebrating with family is all about spending time together, enjoying each other’s company and making the most of the season. To make your Easter gathering even more memorable, add your own personal touches that celebrate the occasion and the season.

Fortunately, creating memorable Easter moments doesn’t have to be stressful, even with a busy schedule. With a little preparation, you’ll be able to entertain with ease and enjoy the company of loved ones thanks to these tips and recipes.

Make it colorful

Springtime is all about renewal, rebirth — and color! Bring vibrant hues to your celebration through your table settings, centerpiece, décor and even your food. Opt for bright or pastel solid color tablecloths and napkins, which make a bolder statement than busy patterns. Consider a simple vase of seasonal fresh cut flowers or decorated Easter eggs to brighten your table.

Bring the fun

Keep the Easter celebration lively with a variety of activities. Set up an egg-decorating station with chilled hard-boiled eggs, dyes and tools guests will need to make their own. Add a cookie-decorating station, too, with egg- and bunny-shaped sugar cookies, offering frosting and sprinkles for an easy and delicious activity.

Keep it simple

Make your meal easier this year with versatile Bob Evans side dishes and farm fresh breakfast products. Saving time on cooking and cleanup lets you focus on enjoying quality time with family and friends. Mix and match these delicious sides, or incorporate them into your favorite Easter recipes. And the best part? They’re ready in minutes.

Need a little recipe inspiration? Here are some ideas to get you started.

Bob Evans Mashed Potato Muffins

These cheesy, savory muffins are quick to make and full of flavor, a perfect addition to any meal. Hosting a large gathering? Grab an extra muffin pan and double the recipe.

Prep time: 15 minutes; Cook time: 30 minutes; Total: 45 minutes; Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 (24-ounce) package Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup finely chopped broccoli

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Stir together all ingredients; season with salt and pepper, if desired.

3. Spoon mixture into each well of a greased 12-cup muffin pan.

4. Bake 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.

Bob Evans Rosemary Sausage Balls

Packed with the bold flavor of rosemary, this dish adds a fresh, flavorful twist to your Easter spread. Serve as a side or main, and this recipe is sure to be a hit with everyone at the table.

Prep time: 25 minutes; Cook time: 30 minutes; Total: 55 minutes; Servings: 8

Ingredients

3/4 cup onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound Bob Evans Original Roll Pork Sausage

6 ounces cornbread stuffing mix

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Cook onion and garlic in hot oil in a large skillet over medium heat until onion is tender. Spoon into a large bowl; let cool 10 minutes.

3. Add uncooked sausage, stuffing mix, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

4. Shape mixture into 2-inch meatballs and place on a lightly greased rimmed baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Bob Evans Spinach-Pesto Macaroni & Cheese Bites

A fun spin on a classic, these macaroni and cheese bites are the perfect combination of cheesy and crispy. Whether you’re serving them as an appetizer or side, these little bites pack big flavor.

Prep time: 40 minutes; Cook time: 20 minutes; Total: 60 minutes; Servings: 14

Ingredients

20 ounces Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese

5 ounces baby spinach

2 tablespoons pesto

2 large eggs, divided

2 17.3-ounce boxes frozen puff pastry, thawed

Instructions

1. Heat macaroni and cheese according to package directions; spoon into a large bowl.

2. Gradually add spinach, stirring until wilted.

3. Stir in pesto and 1 egg.

4. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F.

6. Unfold pastry sheets and roll each into a 14- x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Cut each pastry into 2-inch squares.

7. Spoon about 1 tablespoon macaroni and cheese mixture into centers of half of squares.

8. Lightly beat remaining egg in a small bowl; brush beaten egg around edges of filled squares. Top each with a plain pastry square, crimping edges with a fork to seal.

9. Place filled pastries on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley, if desired.

Pro tip: Make ahead by freezing filled pastries on baking sheets, then store in zip-top freezer bags up to 1 month. Let thaw before baking according to directions.

Don’t let guests go home empty-handed

Consider preparing extra servings of your dishes so your guests have leftovers to take home. For many, leftovers are a way to keep holiday family memories top of mind and extend the enjoyment of the holiday.

Find these recipes and more at BobEvansGrocery.com/recipes — and find products that make your mealtimes easier at BobEvansGrocery.com.