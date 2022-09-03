Host a Hall of Fame Homegate

x

(Family Features) From kickoff to the final whistle, taking your game day party to the next level starts with serving an all-star lineup of menu items. From starting-caliber appetizers to MVP-level main courses and a supporting cast of side dishes, dips like salsa and hummus can play the role of superstar when it comes to serving up game day grub.

One of the benefits of cheering on your favorite teams from the couch and bringing the tailgate to your literal home field is the availability of appliances you may not otherwise have access to at the stadium like the oven or air fryer. However, that doesn’t mean missing out on the action and being sidelined in the kitchen all game or that these recipes won’t travel to a tailgate.

With a flavor-packed, vibrant recipe, the lineup of Fresh Cravings Salsa offers a homemade-tasting alternative to softer, duller blends of jarred salsa. Made with high-quality ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and spices, the salsas make a perfect addition to these recipes from celebrity chef and entertainer George Duran, author of “Take This Dish and Twist It” and host of Food Network’s “Ham on the Street” and TLC’s “Ultimate Cake Off.”

Kickoff your menu with an app like these Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites that meld together traditional tailgate tastes. Then put a Tex-Mex twist on a traditional favorite with this Enchilada Lasagna, perfect for feeding a crowd of hungry fans.

To round out the playbook, this Layered Mediterranean Hummus Salad can make for an accompaniment to a variety of main courses. The cucumbers, olives, cherry tomatoes and other veggies are balanced by the savory taste of Fresh Cravings Hummus. Made with a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas, tahini and Chilean extra-virgin olive oil, it has a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.

Find more game-winning recipes made for homegating and tailgating at FreshCravings.com.

Layered Mediterranean Hummus Salad

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran

Servings: 4-6

2 containers (10 ounces each) Fresh Cravings Hummus, any flavor

1 cup sliced cucumbers

1/2 cup Kalamata olives, seeded and roughly chopped

1/2 cup canned garbanzo beans, drained

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1/2 lemon, juice only

extra-virgin olive oil

zaatar, for sprinkling (optional)

pita bread or tortilla chips

On bottom of large, flat serving dish or platter, use spoon to evenly spread hummus. Layer cucumbers, olives, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion and parsley throughout hummus. Squeeze lemon juice over top. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Zaatar, if desired. Serve immediately with pita bread or tortilla chips.

Enchilada Lasagna

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran

Servings: 4-6

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 deli roasted chicken, skin and bones removed, shredded

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 cup chicken stock or broth

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups shredded Tex-Mex cheese blend

16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, plus additional for serving

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

nonstick cooking spray

6 flour tortillas (9 inches each)

1 cup tortilla chips, crushed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 F. In large skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Add onions and cook until soft and translucent, 4-5 minutes. Add shredded chicken and stir in taco seasoning. Add chicken broth and bring to simmer, about 5 minutes. Add cream cheese, Tex-Mex cheese, salsa and cilantro. Stir until cream cheese is melted and simmer 3-4 minutes until slightly thickened. Spray square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place two tortillas in bottom of pan, folding over or trimming sides of tortillas to fit. Spoon half chicken mixture over tortillas. Repeat then place remaining tortillas over top. Mix crushed tortilla chips with cheddar cheese and sprinkle over top. Bake 30 minutes, or until lasagna is bubbling and lightly browned. Let stand 10 minutes then top with additional salsa before serving.

Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran

Yield: 16 biscuit bites

1 tube biscuit dough (8 biscuits total)

7 ounces grated mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup jarred jalapenos, chopped

8 slices cooked bacon, chopped

1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa

nonstick cooking spray

Preheat air fryer to 350-360 F. Divide each biscuit in half by pulling apart in centers. Use hands to flatten each biscuit into circles. Set aside. In bowl, mix mozzarella cheese with chopped jalapenos, bacon and salsa. Add heaping spoonful into each flattened biscuit and pinch each together tightly to form balls. Top each with small amount of salsa mixture. Spray nonstick cooking spray in air fryer and, working in batches, cook biscuit bites 6-9 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm. Note: If air fryer access is unavailable, biscuit bites can be baked 8-10 minutes at 400 F in oven, or until golden brown.



