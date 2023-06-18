Hosting a backyard gathering?

(BPT) – Summer inspires many families to host outdoor gatherings at their homes. From weekend barbecues with friends to family reunions, those backyard moments are the highlights of summer weekends. However, you may find some unwanted guests like ants, spiders, flies and mosquitoes at your gatherings.

But, some careful planning can help alleviate the worry about pests crashing the party. Here are five tips to help reduce pests at your summertime gatherings.

1. Keep your yard clean

It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Get ahead of pests by removing places where they can breed and thrive in your backyard.

As the weather warms up, clean up your yard. Remove debris or standing water, which can attract mosquitoes, flies and other pests. Don’t forget to keep your trash cans covered to prevent insects from being drawn to them.

2. Serve food and drinks indoors

While outdoor dining is great, food and sweet drinks serve as invitations to flies and other insects. To help keep pests away, serve food and drinks indoors. Guests can grab their plates, cups and cutlery, load up on delicious food and beverages, and head outdoors to enjoy a feast in the sun or under the moon.

If you must serve food outdoors, keep food in sealed containers. Not only will this keep pests away, but it can also help keep your food fresher for longer.

3. Use insecticides with plant-based active ingredients

Nature has evolved powerful bug-fighting plants like lemongrass, mint and rosemary. When extracted, these botanicals can be incredibly effective at keeping bugs away from your guests.

No matter how you like to enjoy the warmer weather, STEM™ has got your family and home covered. By using products like STEM™ Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Flies) and STEM™ Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Spiders), you can reduce the risk of pest party crashers at your summer gatherings. The nozzles specifically target insects more effectively to help you and your guests prevent bugs indoors and outdoors.

4. Invest in outdoor fans

If you live in a hot and humid climate, gathering outdoors with guests can be a bit uncomfortable. This weather is also incredibly favorable to mosquitoes. To keep your guests cool and comfortable while keeping mosquitoes and other flying insects at bay, consider investing in outdoor fans. Using a long, grounded outdoor power cord, you can easily set up fans on your deck, patio or porches. Enjoy a little bit of a breeze while you brunch without bugs getting in the way.

5. Install screens or netting

If you have a covered patio or outdoor kitchen, you can install screens or netting to keep flying insects like mosquitoes away from your summer gathering. Guests can sit and enjoy food and conversation without insects settling on them or their meals.

Even if you don’t have a patio, you can purchase a popup screen tent or screened canopy. These structures can fit over tables and chairs, giving your family an enclosed, pest-free space that also provides shade.

Enjoy your personal slice of nature without worrying about getting bitten or bombarded by bugs. Using these five tips, you can comfortably host backyard get-togethers and help keep insects and other pests away from your summer fun.