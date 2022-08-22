How Much Do 12,000,000 Pop Tabs Weigh???

WOW …..

12 million. That’s alot

Yes the old “POP” Tab-U-lator is holding a facsimile of the 12 millionth tab that the Powell tab-U-Lators have collected for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO…

IT HAS TAKEN 15 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS!!!!!

Some interesting facts about 12 million tabs

Weight ….7,947 #s

Would fill more than 397

Copy paper boxes…

If placed end to end it would be 189.4 miles long

If placed flat one on top o the other 9.47 miles (or as high as 34 empire state blgs on top of each other or 164 statues of liberties one upon top of each other)….

Congratulations !!!!!! Little Powell tab-U-lators….keep pulling for the RMH of NWO…

Thanks to EVERYONE who has donated over the years….

Pop tabs are made with a different type of aluminum and can be recycled easier than pop cans. Anyone can get pop tabs! Pop tabs are found on pop and energy drink cans, vegetable & soup cans, special diet food cans … JUST ABOUT ANYWHERE!!! Rick the “Pop-Tab-U-Lator” With Bonnie… Krissy (has seen most of these 15 years…) NB Schools with some poundage! The picture is from 1985, just after Rick purchased the shop.

WOW …..

12 million. That’s alot

Yes the old “POP” Tab-U-lator is holding a facsimile of the 12 millionth tab that the Powell tab-U-Lators have collected for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO…

IT HAS TAKEN 15 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS!!!!!

Some interesting facts about 12 million tabs

Weight ….7,947 #s

Would fill more than 397

Copy paper boxes…

If placed end to end it would be 189.4 miles long

If placed flat one on top o the other 9.47 miles (or as high as 34 empire state blgs on top of each other or 164 statues of liberties one upon top of each other)….

Congratulations !!!!!! Little

Powell tab-U-lators….keep pulling for the RMH of NWO…

Thanks to EVERYONE who has donated over the years….