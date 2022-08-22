North Baltimore, Ohio

August 22, 2022 11:11 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
2022.03.25 Update website
Weekly Specials
March 2020

How Much Do 12,000,000 Pop Tabs Weigh???

 

WOW …..
12 million. That’s alot
Yes the old “POP” Tab-U-lator is holding a facsimile of the 12 millionth tab that the Powell tab-U-Lators have collected for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO…
IT HAS TAKEN 15 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS!!!!!

Some interesting facts about 12 million tabs
Weight ….7,947 #s
Would fill more than 397
Copy paper boxes…
If placed end to end it would be 189.4 miles long
If placed flat one on top o the other 9.47 miles (or as high as 34 empire state blgs on top of each other or 164 statues of liberties one upon top of each other)….
Congratulations !!!!!! Little Powell tab-U-lators….keep pulling for the RMH of NWO…
Thanks to EVERYONE who has donated over the years….

 

Pop tabs are made with a different type of aluminum and can be recycled easier than pop cans. Anyone can get pop tabs! Pop tabs are found on pop and energy drink cans, vegetable & soup cans, special diet food cans … JUST ABOUT ANYWHERE!!!
Rick the "Pop-Tab-U-Lator"
Rick the “Pop-Tab-U-Lator”
With Bonnie…
Krissy (has seen most of these 15 years…)
NB Schools with some poundage!
The picture is from 1985, just after Rick purchased the shop.

 

WOW …..
12 million. That’s alot
Yes the old “POP” Tab-U-lator is holding a facsimile of the 12 millionth tab that the Powell tab-U-Lators have collected for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO…
IT HAS TAKEN 15 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS!!!!!

Some interesting facts about 12 million tabs
Weight ….7,947 #s
Would fill more than 397
Copy paper boxes…
If placed end to end it would be 189.4 miles long
If placed flat one on top o the other 9.47 miles (or as high as 34 empire state blgs on top of each other or 164 statues of liberties one upon top of each other)….
Congratulations !!!!!! Little
Powell tab-U-lators….keep pulling for the RMH of NWO…
Thanks to EVERYONE who has donated over the years….

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website