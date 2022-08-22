How Much Do 12,000,000 Pop Tabs Weigh???

WOW …..
12 million. That’s alot
Yes the old “POP” Tab-U-lator is holding a facsimile of the 12 millionth tab that the Powell tab-U-Lators have collected for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO…
IT HAS TAKEN 15 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS!!!!!
Some interesting facts about 12 million tabs
Weight ….7,947 #s
Would fill more than 397
Copy paper boxes…
If placed end to end it would be 189.4 miles long
If placed flat one on top o the other 9.47 miles (or as high as 34 empire state blgs on top of each other or 164 statues of liberties one upon top of each other)….
Congratulations !!!!!! Little Powell tab-U-lators….keep pulling for the RMH of NWO…
Thanks to EVERYONE who has donated over the years….
