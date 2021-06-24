How Parents Can Address Cyberbullying

Did you know Over 80% of teens use a cell phone regularly, making it the most common medium for cyber bullying? Cyber bullying is becoming a real problem in our society and for our children. A Cyber Bully is defined as a person who habitually seeks to harm or intimidate those whom they perceive as vulnerable and is by the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature.
So how does this happen, and why?
Reena B. Patel (LEP, BCBA) renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, and author of Winnie & Her Worries explains teens are susceptible to peer pressure and are also naturally impulsive, so they may quickly comment on an inappropriate post without thinking. This can easily snowball and become very hurtful to the person who’s targeted, intentionally or not.
Did you know that nearly 43% of kids have been bullied online. 1 in 4 has had it happen more than once. Only 1 in 10 victims will inform a parent or trusted adult of their abuse.
Girls are twice as likely as boys to be victims and perpetrators of cyber-bullying
Patel wants parents to get involved and look for these warning signs in your kids:
Anxiety/Depression
Decreased academic performance
Feelings of isolation
Changes in eating and sleeping habits
Lowered self-esteem
Increased school absences
Loss of interest in hobbies and other activities
Using alcohol and drugs to cope
Withdrawing from family and friends
Things you can share with your kids to stop Cyber-bullying:
Avoid Self-Blame. Validate and listen to your child, it’s not their fault…Childrenmay think hey are at fault when they’re the victims of cyber-bullying, especially if the bullies are people they’ve had friendships or romantic relationships with. It’s important for them to remember that they are not responsible for how other people are treating them,and they should not feel guilty about it.
Ignore the bully. Oftentimes, cyberbullies will stop their behavior if their victim just ignores them. Bullies thrive on getting reactions, so kids should keep in mind that trying to retaliate with similar behaviors will not work. In fact, responding will most likely escalate the situation.
Tell a trusted adult. Children should remember that they don’t have to suffer through cyber-bullying in silence. When they experience it, they should let their parents know what’s going on so they can get help and emotional support. In addition, telling someone at the school, like a teacher,coach or counselor, can go a long way toward making the abuse stop.
Block the bully. Parents and kids should immediately block the bully on the platform and any other social media sites with which they are able to contact the victim. This prevents the cyberbully from sending any more messages, pictures or videos. In most cases, blocking someone prevents them from being able to locate your profile on the service altogether.
Change email address or phone number. Another way to cut off a cyber-bully is by changing your email address and phone number. This way, the person has no way to get in contact to continue the behavior.
Collect evidence. Taking a screenshot of the offending post is a record that can be used to substantiate a complaint, even if the bully later deletes the posts in question.
Report to the website or contact authorities. If someone is being bullied through a website or social media platform, that person should contact the site and report it. Since bullying behaviors are against the terms of service, getting the person kicked off the site can make the bully stop harassing the victim.
Create a safety plan. We always encourage our adolescents to create a safety plan if they are in an unhealthy or unsafe situation. Part of that plan might be changing your passwords, blocking the people who are bullying you and reporting any negative or offensive posts.
Get additional support. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Services like Patel offers are also another valuable resource. Finding friends, family and outside support services can be essential in these tough times.