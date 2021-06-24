How Parents Can Address Cyberbullying

Did you know Over 80% of teens use a cell phone regularly, making it the most common medium for cyber bullying? Cyber bullying is becoming a real problem in our society and for our children. A Cyber Bully is defined as a person who habitually seeks to harm or intimidate those whom they perceive as vulnerable and is by the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature.

So how does this happen, and why?

Reena B. Patel (LEP, BCBA) renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, and author of Winnie & Her Worries explains teens are susceptible to peer pressure and are also naturally impulsive, so they may quickly comment on an inappropriate post without thinking. This can easily snowball and become very hurtful to the person who’s targeted, intentionally or not.



Did you know that nearly 43% of kids have been bullied online. 1 in 4 has had it happen more than once. Only 1 in 10 victims will inform a parent or trusted adult of their abuse.

Girls are twice as likely as boys to be victims and perpetrators of cyber-bullying

Patel wants parents to get involved and look for these warning signs in your kids:

Anxiety/Depression

Decreased academic performance

Feelings of isolation

Changes in eating and sleeping habits

Lowered self-esteem

Increased school absences

Loss of interest in hobbies and other activities

Using alcohol and drugs to cope

Withdrawing from family and friends

Things you can share with your kids to stop Cyber-bullying: