How to Avoid Common Building Code Violations

Before you move into a new home or office, it’s always important to conduct a thorough inspection to ensure the space is up to code. Building codes are established to ensure all structures are designed to preserve the health, safety, and general welfare of the construction crew building the structure and the residents who will eventually inhabit it.





Failure to comply with building codes can lead to serious injury of the residents or destruction of the building itself. Below are a few crucial tips for how to avoid building code violations to ensure your building passes inspection every time.

Inspect detectors

Improperly positioned or faulty detectors are among some of the most common building code violations in commercial and residential buildings. Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors can be easy to overlook, but doing so can lead to significant health and safety risks. Detectors should be inspected at least every six months to ensure they’re in proper working order.



If you notice the detector is going off at odd times, then the battery may need replaced or the device may be faulty. If you must replace your detector, you’ll need to schedule special services to dispose of the old detectors—they often contain hazardous materials, so a professional must dispose of them.

Smoke and carbon monoxide codes also refer to the placement of the detectors within a building. Requirements vary by state, but most locations recommend placing a smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector on every level of a building.

Check for asbestos or lead

Asbestos and lead are two highly dangerous materials that are unfortunately present in many older buildings. These materials were once very common and frequently used in popcorn ceilings, attic insulation, and drywall joint compounds. Inhalation of these materials can cause chronic respiratory issues, which can be quite severe and may even pose a risk of cardiac failure.



Asbestos and lead products can also pose risks to any construction crews or waste management crews that may be renovating buildings. Check the entire structure for the presence of these materials, and contact a specialized waste removal service if you find any.

Review electrical work

Poor electrical work is one of the most common causes of building fires. As such, one of the most important tips for avoiding building code violations is to conduct a thorough inspection of your building’s electrical work. This is equally as important for new buildings as it is for older structures. Only an experienced electrician should conduct electrical work, as leaving it in the hands of an unlicensed individual can cause serious trouble.



If you notice a delay when you switch the lights on or off or if you hear faint buzzing sounds when appliances are in operation, you may need to schedule an inspection for your electrical work. This will ensure that all the appliances and lighting fixtures are connected correctly and that no fire hazards are present.