How To Avoid Common Winter Health Problems

As the winter season officially begins, many people are eager for the first snowfall and, of course, for the holidays. However, this time of year also comes with its own set of hazards to be on the lookout for—mainly those having to do with your health. If you want to better protect yourself as the temperatures drop, learn what the risks are and how to avoid these common winter health problems.

Illness

Whether it’s the cold or the flu, the likelihood of getting sick greatly increases with the arrival of colder temperatures. For this reason, it’s crucial that you wash your hands regularly, get enough sleep, and take immune boosters when necessary. All these things will work together to keep your immune system strong and make it more efficient at fighting off infections.

Asthma Attacks

Cold-weather asthma is also a possibility for people who already have sensitive respiratory systems. The dry winter air can irritate the esophagus and trigger inflammation that makes it more difficult to breathe. To avoid this common winter health problem, it’s recommended that you limit the time you spend outdoors and refrain from strenuous activities while exposed to cold outside air. If you suffer from frequent asthma attacks, you should also keep your prescribed medication nearby at all times.

Dry Skin

Make sure you pay attention to your skin during the winter season. As we mentioned, the outdoor air becomes significantly drier as the temperatures drop. Therefore, in addition to drying out your throat, the air can also sap the moisture out of your exposed skin. In severe cases, your skin can become so dry that it flakes and becomes painful to the touch. For this reason, it’s vital that you keep your skin healthy and hydrated.





Seasonal Depression

As excited as we always are when winter first starts, there always comes a point later in the season when we begin to feel isolated from the outside world. This leads to lethargy and an overall decrease in happiness as the frigid months seem to drag on—also known as seasonal affective disorder or seasonal depression. Remember to look out for your mental health this season and to find time to do things you enjoy. This will make the days go by more quickly and put you in a better frame of mind.