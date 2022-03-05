How to Host a College Hoops Watch Party

(Family Features) It’s tournament time, and that’s the perfect reason to gather with your fellow fans and watch both the top-seeded teams and Cinderella stories shoot their way to the top.

Get ready to host this season’s most memorable college basketball watch party with these tips:

Show Your Colors: Get your house game ready and show your team spirit by decorating in the colors of the team you’ll be cheering to victory. Since the tournament spans multiple rounds, you don’t need to go all out; just grab some simple decorations like streamers, balloons and disposable tablecloths to add some energy. If you’ll have guests cheering on both sides of the court, mix and match your decor and let guests pick their plate and cup color to root for their favorite team.

Break Out the Brackets: The entire tournament hinges on brackets, so be sure your guests have a chance to fill out their own bracket to predict the winning teams. You can find printable versions online and make copies for everyone. For a little extra fun, have everyone chip in a set amount to play, and the person who predicts the most winning teams wins the pot.

Take a Seat: When the game is underway, gathering everyone around the screen can get crowded. Make sure everyone is comfortable by offering additional seating. You can use stools, chairs from other rooms and even folding chairs or camping chairs if you need to create more space. If you need to resort to floor space for seating, make it extra comfy with some pillows or blankets for padding.

Multiply the Screen Time: Chances are high your guests will scatter throughout your home, spilling out of the living room into your kitchen and dining spaces, or maybe even outdoors. Set up extra screens to show the game in multiple rooms, whether that’s extra TVs, monitors or laptops. That way, even if someone steps away from the main screen, he or she won’t miss any of the excitement.

Make Snacks a Slam Dunk: Every party needs a menu, but you can keep it simple for a watch party. Guests typically want quick bites they can grab during timeouts and commercial breaks, so stick to finger foods and apps guests can self-serve quickly. Wings are a party staple, and chips and dip are always a hit. Be sure to offer some indulgent options, as well as foods for those who have special dietary needs. You can also make your food game easier by asking everyone to bring a dish to share instead of taking it all on yourself.

Find more entertaining tips and advice at eLivingtoday.com.



SOURCE:

Family Features