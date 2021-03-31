A disaster can strike at any time. Whether manmade or natural, you should take emergencies seriously. If you own a company, manage a business, or operate a building, you need to know how to improve emergency preparedness in your organization.

You endanger the lives of your staff and the people who come to save them if you don’t follow these guidelines.

Identify Potential Threats To Your Business

Being prepared means thinking ahead. If you run a business or manage a building, you should consider the threats that could harm the infrastructure and the people inside. Depending on the region, your building may face wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, or floods. Have a plan for each incident.

Natural disasters are not the only type of crisis that can devastate your organization. You should also prepare for emergencies such as a bomb threat or active shooter.

Pro Tip: Gather insight from area businesses and your local emergency department about crises that have occurred in your area. This will help you gain a better understanding of how to handle them.

Develop a Business Continuity Plan

Once you know what to do in case of an emergency, create a business continuity plan that details what staff should do during and after a crisis. Train staff on policies and procedures and help them understand how they should use various pieces of technology and equipment.

Your business continuity plan should include an emergency action plan (EAP) that details how staff will exit a building and find safety. It should also include a disaster recovery plan that details how staff will communicate with each other and clients if they cannot return to work after a disaster. The plan may need to include information for staff who work under hazardous conditions.

Pro Tip: Keep your plan on two pages so that people can reference it quickly!

Use Technology That Improves Emergency Preparedness

Communication is key during a crisis. Implement advanced technologies. You can install IP speakers that let you make announcements over a large area. IP cameras allow you to see everything in your building. And a public safety distributed antenna system (DAS) gives property managers peace of mind that first responders will be able to do their job.

Once you know how to improve emergency preparedness in your organization, you’ll find ways to stay ahead of the game. While emergencies happen regardless of how prepared you are, you can keep people safe by giving them a plan of action to follow if the time comes.