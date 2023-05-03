How to Improve Your Home’s Look with Wallpaper

(Family Features) To understand the mood of a room, look no further than its walls. Wallpaper can add instant texture and flair, and today’s DIY-friendly options make it easy to create inspired spaces with little fuss.

The key to successful wallpapering is in the preparation. Clean, dry walls are a must, and any holes or cracks should be filled and sanded. To avoid paste that absorbs into porous surfaces, take time to apply a light, even coat of primer before beginning.

Choose a corner or space behind a door as your starting point. Mark your starting point using a level to draw a vertical line from floor to ceiling. Next, cut a length of wallpaper several inches longer than the height of your wall from the baseboard to ceiling.

Apply paste or activate the adhesive according to the manufacturer’s directions. Be sure to fully cover or dampen the paper surface; dry spots may result in unsightly bubbles.

Begin smoothing the paper onto the wall using the vertical line as a guide. Begin at the ceiling and smooth using a brush or plastic smoothing tool. If you encounter wrinkles or bubbles, gently lift the paper and smooth, relaying the paper as you go.

With each strip, you should end with several inches above the ceiling joint and below the baseboard line. Ensure the paper has firmly adhered top to bottom then trim using a sharp blade. Smooth each seam as you go.

Continue this process around the room, aligning your paper pattern as needed. If it isn’t possible to completely match the pattern, focus on the middle third of the wall, which is most likely to be at eye level.

To maneuver corners, cut a slit in the paper overhanging the ceiling and floor. This allows the paper to lay flat for a smoother finish.

When you round back to your starting point, overlap your original strip of paper with the final strip. Make a single cut for a clean, crisp seam. Gently wipe away excess adhesive from the trim and seams.

To prevent rips and ripples, allow paper to dry completely – at least overnight – before replacing furniture and hanging artwork to complete your space.

