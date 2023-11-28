How to Make Snowball Cookies

(Family Features) When it’s cold outside and snow blankets the ground, try heating up the oven and whipping up a batch of Snowball Cookies. These cookies are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, and with a hint of coconut added to the frosting, your senses might think you’ve been transported to a tropical beach.
For more cookie recipes, visit culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!
Snowball Cookies
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/ 2 cup Greek yogurt
- 3 3/4 cups powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 2 teaspoons coconut extract
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- Heat oven to 400° F.
- Cream together shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla extract.
- Sift together flour, salt and baking soda. Add mixture to wet ingredients, alternatively adding in Greek yogurt.
- Flour surface and roll out cookie dough. Use top of jar or biscuit cutter to make round cookie shapes.
- Bake 8 minutes. Transfer to cooling rack immediately.
- In medium bowl, using a mixer on low, mix powdered sugar, butter, milk and coconut extract until thoroughly combined. Beat on high until frosting is smooth and fluffy.
- Spread frosting on cookies. Pour shredded coconut into small bowl. Press cookies, frosting side down, into shredded coconut.
- Store in airtight container.
Recipe adapted from Milk Means More.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net