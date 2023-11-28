How to Make Snowball Cookies

(Family Features) When it’s cold outside and snow blankets the ground, try heating up the oven and whipping up a batch of Snowball Cookies. These cookies are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, and with a hint of coconut added to the frosting, your senses might think you’ve been transported to a tropical beach.

Snowball Cookies

1/2 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/ 2 cup Greek yogurt

3 3/4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup butter

3 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons coconut extract

1 cup shredded coconut

Heat oven to 400° F. Cream together shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla extract. Sift together flour, salt and baking soda. Add mixture to wet ingredients, alternatively adding in Greek yogurt. Flour surface and roll out cookie dough. Use top of jar or biscuit cutter to make round cookie shapes. Bake 8 minutes. Transfer to cooling rack immediately. In medium bowl, using a mixer on low, mix powdered sugar, butter, milk and coconut extract until thoroughly combined. Beat on high until frosting is smooth and fluffy. Spread frosting on cookies. Pour shredded coconut into small bowl. Press cookies, frosting side down, into shredded coconut. Store in airtight container.

Recipe adapted from Milk Means More.



