How to Make the Most of Summer Family Vacations

(Family Features) As the days stretch longer, summer has a way of calling families to pack up and go, whether it’s for a weekend getaway, family reunion, road trip or one more beach escape.

To make the most of every moment, your accommodations matter. From convenient locations to family-friendly amenities, the right setup can ease the stress of travel. These tips can make your adventures more enjoyable, whether you’re hitting the road or catching a cross-country flight.

Pick a Place Where You Can Spread Out

Accommodations with spacious sleeping and living areas give everyone the room they need to recharge.

Beds for Everyone: Look for hotels that offer generous family suites, some with over 700 square feet or those that feature clever configurations like bunk beds, giving everyone dedicated space to unwind. If you’re bringing the dog, ensure your accommodations are pet-friendly, too.

Road Trip Ready: For families planning a road trip with multiple destinations, consider staying at hotels strategically located along popular routes for comfort and consistency. Some may offer distinct family accommodations, like the casitas unique to Hyatt Place Moab in Utah, featuring multiple beds, a living area, kitchenette, patio and more. The outdoor pool is also perfect for cooling down after a day of hiking.

Hotels with Amenities Parents Actually Need

Family travel can be full of unforgettable moments, but it also comes with a lot of logistics. From hungry kids to forgotten toothbrushes, choosing a hotel with practical amenities can make all the difference.

Rooms with Kitchens: Guestrooms with in-room kitchenettes are ideal for prepping lunches or reheating leftovers, which can help save money. Even on an international adventure, hotels like Hyatt House Kanazawa in Japan offers fully equipped kitchens, including a refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, sink and dishwasher, making it easy to enjoy a little home-cooked convenience abroad.

Family-Friendly Amenities: Whether taking a weekend trip or exploring a new country, look for hotels that make it easier to entertain. Consider amenities such as outdoor pools and hotels situated by popular attractions to keep the family engaged, like Hyatt Place Los Cabos. For longer stays, guest laundry facilities can help families pack lighter and stay fresh. Travelers can also consider dual-branded developments that combine the best of both worlds, like Hyatt Place LAX/Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX/Century Blvd, offering flexible room options for multi-generational families and shared amenities under one roof.

The Essentials: Packing for the family often means something gets left behind. Find hotels that offer programs that help fill in the gaps, whether it’s a phone charger, toothbrush or other necessities, available to buy, borrow or enjoy for free.

Dining Options: Dining out can be costly and time-consuming. For families wanting to enjoy local flavors while keeping things simple, find hotels that offer daily breakfast and grab-and-go markets, like Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotels. Many also feature lobby bars, and select locations offer signature restaurants such as Azotea Roof Top & Hacienda in the United Kingdom or rooftop bars like Pesca Rooftop in Florida, to keep everyone fueled without leaving the hotel.

Book Smarter for Longer Stays

Find hotels that reward you for your stay. For example, World of Hyatt members can earn up to 16,000 Bonus Points through an offer at participating Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels when members register and then complete stays by Sept. 7.

Stay three nights to earn 3,000 Bonus Points

Stay five nights to earn an additional 5,000 Bonus Points for 8,000 total Bonus Points

Stay eight nights to earn an additional 8,000 Bonus Points for 16,000 total Bonus Points

That’s extra value for taking your trip. With stays starting at 3,500 points per night off peak, a little can go a long way, especially if you’re planning more than one adventure. Travel smarter and visit Hyatt.com to discover how to do more and enjoy what matters most: time together.

See here for offer terms.



