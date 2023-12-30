North Baltimore, Ohio

December 30, 2023 1:50 am

How to Make Your Own All-Purpose Cleaner

(eLivingtoday.com) Making your own all-purpose household cleaner is an easy alternative to store-bought chemicals. This version of a homemade cleaner is environmentally friendly and less likely to cause irritation.

You can also control the strength of the cleaner by rationing the ingredients while knowing exactly what’s in your DIY concoction. Adding essential oils provides natural fragrance and helps deodorize. For example, the tea tree oil in this Homemade All-Purpose Cleaner has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and antiseptic qualities, making it a versatile and safe solution for cleaning around the house.

Find more DIY household solutions at eLivingtoday.com.

Watch video to find out how!

Homemade All-Purpose Cleaner

  • 1          empty spray bottle (1 quart)
  • 2          cups distilled water
  • 1/4       cup vinegar
  • 12-20   drops tea tree essential oil
  • 1          teaspoon castile or phosphorous-free dish soap or washing soda
  1. Fill cleaning spray bottle with distilled water.
  2. Add vinegar, tea tree essential oil and soap or washing soda. Shake well.


SOURCE:
eLivingToday.com

