North Baltimore, Ohio

(BPT) – Family vacations aren’t just a break from the daily grind or routine, they’re also an opportunity to enjoy fun experiences together to build connection and try new things to make memories that will last a lifetime. Has it been a while since your family’s had a vacation?

It may be time to start planning a weekend getaway for 2024! While planning a vacation for the whole family is easier said than done, here are five tips to plan your next family getaway effortlessly.

1. Choose the right destination

Before you can truly start planning your weekend trip in earnest, you’ll need to pick a location. When picking a vacation destination, consider your method of travel and if stopovers are required, the distance, necessary visas, and paperwork, as well as your family’s preferred climate.

You’ll also need to take into account everyone’s interests. For example, if one or more of your family members has a passion for theater, pick a city with a thriving arts and entertainment scene. Or, for thrill seekers, choose a location with a theme park. Need a sunny, warm getaway from your home’s winter weather? Look for a beach resort. No matter where you choose to vacation, factoring in everyone’s preferences will ensure the destination has something for all.

2. Book family-friendly accommodations

Now that you know where you’re going, you’ll need to set up accommodations. It’s crucial to look for family-friendly hotels or resorts with plenty of amenities, including spacious rooms, kid-friendly activities, and maybe even a pool or playground. Always check online reviews to make sure that the accommodations listed on the hotel’s website meet travelers’ expectations.

Once you’ve chosen a hotel, don’t wait to book. Securing a room in advance removes the hassle and any last-minute scrambling during peak travel season.

Give yourself the flexibility of booking your family adventure your way by using Citi Travel with Booking.com. With a selection of 1.4 million hotels and hundreds of thousands of attractions, this convenient booking platform allows eligible Citi® cardmembers to book hotels, air travel, car rentals, and attractions all in one place. To learn more, please visit ThankYou.com.

3. Pack wisely

One way to reduce pre-travel stress is by packing efficiently for your vacation. Your luggage checklists should include weather-appropriate clothing, comfortable walking shoes, special items for planned activities, important travel documents like IDs, travel insurance, and essential medical information.

When traveling with little ones, you may need to tote bulky items, such as strollers, playpens, and bouncers. Consider popular baby equipment rental services that provide a hassle-free solution for travelers dealing with baggage restrictions.

4. Create an itinerary, but leave room for discovery

To make the most of your trip, build out a rough itinerary to hit your family’s priority events and attractions. Planning a mix of activities, outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, as well as scheduled downtime will keep the vacation fresh and entertaining for everyone. Make sure to leave room to discover local spots along the way. When compiling your itinerary, make sure to research local attractions and purchase tickets in advance. If you have an eligible Citi® credit card, you can book attractions across the globe with the Citi Travel™ site. Heading to Chicago? Secure a reservation for the Chicago Architecture River Cruise. Dreaming of a long weekend in the Big Apple? Look into passes for the Manhattan Sky Tour and New York Helicopter Flight. Are you an outdoorsy group? The Grand Canyon Guided Tour would be a perfect addition. Wherever you roam, you can book your trip on the Citi Travel™ site and easily compare your options to find the perfect activities for your family.

5. Share responsibilities

You don’t have to (& shouldn’t!) do all the trip planning on your own. Before the trip, lighten the load by assigning responsibilities to each family member. Someone can be in charge of organizing the group to and from planned events, another can be responsible for always keeping snacks on hand, and another can keep everyone on track with the itinerary. This collaborative approach not only relieves any overwhelming stress, but also ensures everyone feels involved!

Are you ready to go on your next family vacation? Use these tips, and you’ll be well on your way to planning a trip your family will remember for years to come.