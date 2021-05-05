A visit from your in-laws doesn’t have to be the nightmare scenario commonly portrayed in media.





Follow these tips to ensure everyone can enjoy their stay.

A visit from your significant other’s family is a stressful situation, no matter your relationship with them. It’s essential to make a good impression, especially if this is the first time you are meeting or welcoming them into your home. There are many things you can do before their arrival that can make their stay more pleasant. Here are our favorite tips for how to prepare your home for a visit from your in-laws.

Focus on Cleaning

You never want your home to be a mess when visitors arrive, especially when those visitors are family members. The first thing to focus on when cleaning is clearing away the clutter. This includes tasks like putting away dishes, laundry, and other items that are sitting around. After each item is back in its space, a round of dusting is in order. Be sure to focus on TV and computer screens, tabletops, ledges, and mirrors. Further, there are many common mistakes when cleaning furniture upholstery, so take special care when dusting and vacuuming your sofas to avoid damaging them.

Be Mindful of the Scent

When you live in a home, it’s easy for the scent to be overpowering. The last thing you want is for your in-laws to recoil in horror right as they walk through the door. The best way to eliminate odors quickly is to light candles and open windows to let air circulate. If you don’t have any scented candles, you can also try boiling water and dropping in slices of lemon or sprinkling in cinnamon. The steam will help distribute the scent around your house.

Make Special Considerations

Travel can be challenging for some people, so it’s important to take into account any special accommodations your in-laws require. This is critical to consider when you serve meals if any member of your significant other’s family has dietary restrictions. Other examples include creating a space for them to work remotely, boarding excitable pets, and making wide paths for anybody who uses a wheelchair.

Make Them Feel Welcome

Our final tip for how to prepare your home for a visit from your in-laws is to roll out the red carpet when they arrive. You ideally want to make the in-laws feel welcome—they are family, after all. In-laws will always appreciate simple courtesies, like laying out fresh towels and extra toiletries, after a hard day on the road. Having a spare bedroom prepared for sleeping, relaxing, and storing their bags during the visit is also a welcome sight for weary travelers. If you don’t have an extra bed, this is an opportunity for a sleeper sofa to shine.