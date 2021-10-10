How to protect the simple joys in life – like coffee time

(BPT) – Americans might not agree on whether hot coffee or iced coffee is better (although a new study1 suggests that hot coffee remains superior), but they can agree on what makes them happy. Happiness can often be found in the small, simple moments that fill our everyday lives. Moments like enjoying the company of friends and family, stopping to smell your favorite fall-scented candle and savoring that first sip of coffee in the morning. Unfortunately, for so many people living with tooth sensitivity, pain often gets in the way of enjoying these small moments.

The survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne revealed just how important these small moments of joy really are. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they have adapted their plans or behavior due to tooth sensitivity, and 41% even said that they had to give up a favorite food or drink due to tooth sensitivity — like their morning cup of coffee. Findings also indicated 42% of respondents increased their coffee intake over the last year, likely due to the challenging year and the difficulty of finding those much-needed small, joyful moments.

This fall season, don’t suffer through these painful moments — conquer them. Your warm apple cider and hot chocolate doesn’t need to come at the price of your joy. Even if you’re still sipping on iced coffee as the months get colder, those jarring and painful twinges of tooth sensitivity don’t have to stay, too.

Where does that twinge come from?

The source of pain you may sometimes feel when trying to enjoy your hot cup of java (or something cold, like iced coffee or tea) may be due to tooth sensitivity. If you have sensitive teeth, everyday foods and drinks can bring an unexpected twinge. The twinge you feel is typically characterized as a short and sharp pain in your teeth.

When tooth enamel wears away, it exposes the soft, inner layer of tooth called dentin, which houses thousands of microscopic channels that run toward the center of the tooth — where the nerves live. Certain triggers — like hot coffee and drinks — can travel through these channels and stimulate the nerve, causing tooth sensitivity, ruining a joyful moment instantly.

How can you protect your teeth from tooth sensitivity?

Defending your teeth against those unpleasant twinges can be as simple as switching to a daily sensitivity toothpaste like Sensodyne Repair and Protect with Deep Repair. Twice daily brushing with the number-one dentist recommended toothpaste brand for sensitive teeth is an easy way to continue enjoying the foods and drinks you love — hot and cold — without experiencing that unpleasant sensitivity.

Sensodyne Repair and Protect with Deep Repair is scientifically proven to go deep within dentin tubules†** and provides clinically significant sensitivity relief with twice daily brushing3, and also offers everyday cavity protection. This toothpaste contains the scientifically proven ingredient stannous fluoride, which builds a repairing layer†*2 over the sensitive areas of your teeth, helping to protect you from tooth sensitivity pain3*, and allowing you to regain those small moments of joy with a hot cup of joe.

Life’s too short to miss out on the things you love due to painful twinges caused by tooth sensitivity — so don’t! If you’re looking to enjoy your coffee or a hot cappuccino with friends and family this National Coffee Day, start brushing twice daily with Sensodyne Repair and Protect with Deep Repair to enjoy your hot or iced cup of coffee — pain-free.

1 This online survey of 2,000 U.S. Americans was commissioned by Sensodyne and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between June 15, 2021, and June 18, 2021. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by OnePoll, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

2 In vitro report number G7322/014; GSK data on file, 2020.

3 Parkinson et al; Am J Dent; 2015; 28 (4): 190-196.

* With twice daily brushing.

** As shown in an in vitro study.

† Sensodyne Repair & Protect is intended for relief of occasional dentin hypersensitivity that occurs when sensitive teeth are exposed to hot or cold substances. It contains stannous fluoride, a well-established, effective tooth desensitizer with remineralization properties. There is general scientific consensus that occluding exposed dentin effectively relieves the occasional pain of dentin hypersensitivity.

