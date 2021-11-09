How to Protect Your Family from This Explosive Household Hazard

(BPT) – Over 62 million homes in the United States use natural gas for space heating, water heating, cooking, drying clothes, and more. Although natural gas usage is common across the country, many aren’t aware of the deadly explosions caused by natural gas leaks. The aging gas line infrastructure poses a danger to communities across the country. Fortunately, there are ways to help protect you, your family, and your property from catastrophic damage.

What Is Natural Gas?

Natural gas is a major source of energy for homes in the United States. Composed of mainly methane, natural gas produces 50-60% less carbon dioxide emissions than oil or coal and much less global warming emissions. While natural gas is cost-effective and easily transported to meet the country’s energy needs, despite its many benefits, precautionary measures are needed to ensure the safety of your household and neighborhood.

Explosive Danger

The United States’ aging gas pipeline system, primarily composed of cast iron or other corrosive and leak-prone materials, can lead to dangerous natural gas leaks, which can lead to deadly explosions. Additional causes of gas leaks include broken dryer hoses, cracked fittings near gas meters, and more. All of these can devastate a home, its occupants, and potentially nearby buildings in seconds. These events may be more common than you realize, with around 300 significant explosions happening in the US each year. In one such February 2021 incident, at least ten people were injured after an explosion in the Bronx, including one firefighter and six children.

Sun Prairie, WI, Fire Department Chief Chris Garrison has experienced devastation firsthand in a tragic natural gas explosion that led to the death of one of his firefighters and multiple injuries within his department. “I’d like to see our homeowners having natural gas alarms, just like they do smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, to alert them if there’s an issue in their home so they can evacuate,” said Garrison. “If we have lead time where the alarm is sounded, it will help us in our response.”

How Can You Protect Yourself?

To be safe, install natural gas alarms as they offer a proven solution to the threat of gas leaks. Equipping your home with a reliable natural gas alarm can give you peace of mind and save your life.

What to Look for in a Natural Gas Alarm

When purchasing a natural gas alarm, here are the most important features to look out for:

Fastest response time: Ample warning time ensures that you and your family can evacuate your home safely and quickly. The DeNova Detect brand of natural gas alarms offers leading sensor technology that is proven to alert residents an average of 11 minutes earlier than other alarms.

Ample warning time ensures that you and your family can evacuate your home safely and quickly. The DeNova Detect brand of natural gas alarms offers leading sensor technology that is proven to alert residents an average of 11 minutes earlier than other alarms. Easy installation near the ceiling: Proper alarm placement is crucial. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that natural gas alarms are installed 4-12 inches from the ceiling where natural gas rises (as it is lighter than air). A battery-powered alarm will ensure the ability to place your alarm at the proper height for the most accurate leak detection and maximum safety.

Proper alarm placement is crucial. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that natural gas alarms are installed 4-12 inches from the ceiling where natural gas rises (as it is lighter than air). A battery-powered alarm will ensure the ability to place your alarm at the proper height for the most accurate leak detection and maximum safety. Long battery life: While the flexibility that a battery-powered alarm offers is essential, you’ll also want to avoid replacing your alarm batteries frequently. Look for alarms that feature long-life batteries with a minimum lifespan of six years, providing peace of mind that you’ll get the long-term protection you need.

While the flexibility that a battery-powered alarm offers is essential, you’ll also want to avoid replacing your alarm batteries frequently. Look for alarms that feature long-life batteries with a minimum lifespan of six years, providing peace of mind that you’ll get the long-term protection you need. Energy and cost efficient: Battery-powered alarms allow for superior alarm placement and also save you money. Compared to energy-draining and environmentally unfriendly plug-in alarms, DeNova Detect alarms save residents an average of $174 in electricity bills over six years.

Protecting yourself from natural gas explosions is critical, so adding a trusted natural gas alarm to your list of home safety equipment is a must. To learn more about DeNova Detect’s natural gas alarms and how they can help protect your family, your home and your neighbors, please visit www.DeNovaDetect.com.