It can be a huge time suck and a source of stress. Try “The Four Ds”:

Delete: If it doesn’t concern you or isn’t something you need to know, get rid of it.

Do: If it’s about something urgent or something that can be done quickly, respond to it.

Delegate: If an email asks you something that’s better taken care of by someone else, forward it to that person and move on.

Defer: If it’s going to take more time than you have at the moment, set aside time for it later.