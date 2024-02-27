How to tackle spring cleaning, even when you have pets

(BPT) – The idea of giving your home a thorough cleaning each spring is very appealing, but can also be overwhelming. It may even seem impossible, given today’s busy lifestyles, active children — and especially pets. You may love your pets, but the fur and stains they leave behind make it even more challenging to keep your home as clean as you’d like.

To get you started, the experts at Libman Company, manufacturer of household cleaning products made in the U.S.A. since 1896, offer these helpful spring cleaning tips that can even conquer the messes your beloved pets may create.

1. Plan first

To avoid feeling overwhelmed, develop a plan that takes into account the time, energy and tools you need to get the job done.

Consider setting aside a weekend or two, so you’ll have plenty of time. Divide your home into zones, addressing the most frequently used areas of your home first, like the entryway, kitchen or bathrooms. Make sure to enlist help from your family!

Pro tip: For multi-story homes, have a set of cleaning supplies/equipment on each floor, saving you from lugging mops and brooms up and down stairs.

2. Use the best tools

Trying to clean with old, worn-out brooms or mops adds time and frustration to your task. Instead, make cleaning easier with tools expertly made for the job.

For example, Libman’s PetPlus Angle Broom with Dustpan is specially designed to tackle pet hair, dander, litter box dust and tracked-in dirt. The all-surface broom fibers remove over 99% of dust, dirt and hair in one sweep, with over 137,000 6-inch-long split-tip fibers that attract and hold pet hair. Together with the 12.5-inch wide dustpan with 1.5-inch built-in “teeth” to help remove hair, dirt and debris from broom fibers, this is the perfect combo to help you clean up after pets.

After sweeping, clean floors thoroughly with Libman’s Freedom Dual-Sided Microfiber Spray Mop. The dual-sided microfiber pad offers double the cleaning power, saving time and money. The removable and reusable microfiber pad is machine washable up to 50 times — reducing needless waste. The TripleGrip Microfiber absorbs and deep cleans, removing 99% of bacteria with only water. The mop’s 360-degree swivel neck lets you reach into the toughest and tightest corners, and you can use it on wood, laminate, tile, vinyl, stone and linoleum floors, choosing your own cleaning solution for the refillable tank. When done cleaning, simply remove the mop head and toss in the laundry.

For carpeted floors and upholstered furniture, use a vacuum cleaner designed for pet hair. Make sure to frequently empty the canister or change the bag, as fur quickly clogs up any vacuum, making it less effective.

3. Do a quick de-clutter

It’s easier to address chores like mopping and dusting after clearing away miscellaneous items. Walk through target areas with trash/recycling bags first, removing items that need to be discarded. Then use a box or basket to collect things that belong in other rooms. Kids can help with this task, looking for items that belong in their rooms. Before you know it, your surfaces will be clearer and ready for deep cleaning.

4. Start high

Start cleaning at the top — otherwise you could dislodge dust, pet hair and cobwebs to dirty your newly cleaned floors. For each room, tackle ceiling fans or light fixtures before walls or windows. Then clean horizontal surfaces like tables and shelves, saving floors for last.

Once you get to the floors, you’ll be ready to put your new Libman broom and mop to work to easily remove pet hair and other debris.

5. Set yourself up for success

To preserve your newly cleaned rooms and floors, consider adding high-quality mats for inside and outside entries, easy-to-access waste bins or recycling containers and/or a basket system for items that need relocating. Planning ahead will make next season’s cleaning that much easier!

Pro tip: Designate an area for regular pet brushing (or visit a groomer), especially during shedding seasons. This can reduce the fur ending up all over your house, and will keep your pets looking and feeling great.

With a solid plan and effective tools, spring cleaning can be a pleasure, and your whole family — including the four-legged members — will enjoy the results even more.

