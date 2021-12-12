How to transform your home into a holiday spectacular with smart devices

(BPT) – The sights, sounds, and the cozy feeling that’s hard to describe — the holidays are a delight for all and the best place to enjoy the season is right in your own home.

Whether it’s using Alexa to create a custom holiday Alexa Routine, read a holiday story to your kids, or create a light display that sparks wonder, Alexa can get family and friends into the spirit the moment they step inside.

Consider these tips for transforming your home for the holidays with Alexa and Amazon devices:

Play holiday music: Whether you want to listen to holiday classics or something new, music sets the mood in your home. Using your Echo or Alexa-enabled device, say, “Alexa, play holiday music” to start up seasonal hits, including new exclusive Amazon Originals from Leon Bridges, Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, and more.

Bring the holiday cheer with smart lights: There’s something magical about the glow of holiday lights. As you’re decorating, add Smart Bulbs or Smart Lightstrips for lighting that matches your existing decor. Through a connected Echo device, ask Alexa to change the colors to match your mood or party theme.

Finish your shopping list: Rather than scouring the internet for savings on holiday gifts, you can quickly find out the latest deals on Amazon by asking “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Fire up the yule log: A crackling fire is the perfect backdrop for the holidays. Using your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick 4K Max, try apps such as White Log Fireplace, Curly Wood Fireplace, or Blaze to add coziness to your living room with a yule log screensaver — ideal if you don’t have a fireplace at home!

Create a routine: Turn on all of the above features at once by creating a custom Alexa Routine. Name it whatever you’d like through the Alexa app, then use a simple voice command (e.g., “Alexa, let’s get festive!”) to trigger several actions at once — perfect for hosting and entertaining.

Add touches of holiday magic: Use Alexa to create fun, memorable moments with the whole family:

Families can say, “Alexa, Call Santa Claus,” and Alexa will connect them to Old St. Nick and all his friends at the North Pole!

If you say “Alexa, where is Santa?” families can track Old St. Nick before and during Christmas.

If you say, “Alexa, open Holiday Yule Log” the Yule Log will pop up, specifically optimized for the Echo Show and Fire TV.

If you’re in in New York City this holiday season, check out the interactive holiday window display “Alexa in a Pear Tree.” Inspired by the classic tune with a similar name, the window display will put smiles on people’s faces as they walk and shop through the heart of SoHo, showcasing how Alexa and Amazon devices can help make the holidays more delightful. Open to the public December 3-12, 2021 (12-9pm ET daily), this one-of-a-kind experience is more than just a sightseeing pitstop — it’s an activity for everyone.

