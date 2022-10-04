HS & JH Cross Country – Van Buren & Lima Bath Invite Results

NB Cross Country Results from 9/24/22

HS & JH Cross Country – Van Buren Invite

(from Coach Rowlinson)

The Tiger Cross Country team ran at the Van Buren Invite on Saturday, September 24th. The high school girls started the morning with two PR’s from Alivia Delancy (22:55) and Lindsay Crouse (28:26). The high school boys kept things rolling in the next race with 3 career records from Macin Pettry (21:30), Daniel Hinkle (21:47) and Senior Jordan Coup (22:56). Jesse Vanlerberg just missed a PR with a 21:47 and Jerimiyah Horner (26:31) helped seal the team’s best top 5 average of the year with a time of 22:54.

The JH girls put on a show as they improved their top average time to a 15:31. Rylee Fennell finished 15th overall with a 14:21, Ady Reynolds (14:56), Attlee Rowlinson (15:35), and Kayden Livingston (15:40) all had season PR’s. Leah Trout finished with a 17:02 helping the team finish 5th overall. The JH boys had similar results as all three ended the race with their career best. Camden McCartney led the way with a 14:44, Rhys Williams had a 16:28, and Levi Vanlerberg broke under 20 minutes for the first time with a 19:17.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

113 Total Runners

82nd – Macin Pettry, 21:30

85th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:47

86th – Daniel Hinkle, 21:47

94th – Jordan Coup, 22:56

105th – Jerimiyah Horner, 26:31

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

83 Total Runners

26th – Alivia Delancy, 22:55

67th – Lindsay Crouse, 28:26

Brooklynn Campbell, DNR

NB Cross Country Results from 9/27/22

HS & JH Cross Country – Lima Bath Invite

(from Coach Rowlinson)

After a big weekend at Van Buren, the cross country teams had a quick turn around for Tuesday’s Lima Bath invite. The boys took to the course first as some rain and heavy winds came through, Macin Pettry led the way with a 22:01 finishing in 59th. Jerimiyah Horner ran a career best of 24:52. Daniel Hinkle (22:16), Jesse Vanlerberg (22:56), and Jordan Coup (23:17) helped secure the 8th place finish defeating Lima Senior.

The Varsity girls got the course heated up as they all had PR’s, led by Alivia Delancy (22:48) who medaled, finishing 15th place overall. Brooklynn Campbell finished 27th bringing home some hardware as well with a 24:52. Lindsay Crouse (28:18) finished with her third PR in a row.

The JH girls had 4 finish in the top 25 bringing home some hardware led by Rylee Fennell’s 14:47 finishing 11th. Ady Reynolds (15:00) finished 14th and Kayden Livingston ran an impressive PR of 15:24 finishing in 16th. Attlee Rowlinson (15:55) finished in 24th and Leah Trout (18:03) with the 49th spot helping the team finish in 5th overall defeating Kenton and Waynesfield Goshen.

The JH boys were led by Camden McCartney who also brought home some hardware finishing in 28th place with a time 15:11. Rhys Williams ran a 17:59 and Levi stayed under that 20 minute mark with a 19:48.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

91 Total Runners

59th – Macin Pettry, 22:01

62nd – Daniel Hinkle, 22:16

63rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:56

65th – Jordan Coup, 23:17

76th – Jerimiyah Horner, 24:52

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

62 Total Runners

15th – Alivia Delancy, 22:48

27th – Brooklynn Campbell, 24:52

50th – Lindsay Crouse, 28:18

Upcoming Cross Country Meets:

Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/15 BVC Championship @ Owens, 9:00

Sat 10/22 Districts @ Owens