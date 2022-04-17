HS Softball Results – 6 games in Pigeon Forge, TN

The NB Lady Tigers softball team spent their Spring break in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, from April 11 – 13. They played 2 games each day, finishing with a 4-2 record.

Coach Troy Greeno said, “It was a great time playing at the Cal Ripken Experience. The entire coaching staff and players would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that helped with donations to make this trip happen!

Scores:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Merion Mercy Academy – 6

North Baltimore – 4

Rossford – 14

North Baltimore – 2

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Newton Local – 1

North Baltimore – 11

North Baltimore – 13

Merion Mercy Academy – 2





Wednesday, April 13, 2022

North Baltimore – 7

Cosby Lady Eagles – 5

Newton Local – 5

North Baltimore – 6





Group photo with bigger mountains in the background!