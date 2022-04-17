North Baltimore, Ohio

April 17, 2022

HS Softball Results – 6 games in Pigeon Forge, TN

 

The NB Lady Tigers softball team spent their Spring break in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, from April 11 – 13. They played 2 games each day, finishing with a 4-2 record.

Coach Troy Greeno said, “It was a great time playing at the Cal Ripken Experience. The entire coaching staff and players would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that helped with donations to make this trip happen!

Back Row L to R:  Assistant Coaches Rob Buchanan & Dan Jacobs, Kaitlynn Grant, Hailey Lennard, Maddy Westgate, Ari Loera, Kenadi Lennard, Cadence Andrich, Laura Keegan, Alex Greeno, Head Coach Troy Greeno Front Row L to R: Sara Casey, Kenzey Young, Cassadie Jacobs, Meredith Buchanan, Kaitlyn Kelley, Brynlee Schmidt, Karalyn Keegan
 
Scores:
 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Merion Mercy Academy – 6
North Baltimore – 4
 
Rossford – 14
North Baltimore – 2
 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Newton Local – 1
North Baltimore – 11
 
North Baltimore – 13
Merion Mercy Academy – 2

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
North Baltimore – 7
Cosby Lady Eagles – 5
 
Newton Local – 5
North Baltimore – 6

Group photo with bigger mountains in the background!
 

