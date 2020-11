Come on out to North Baltimore Nutrition’s “Huffin’ For The Stuffin’” 5k Turkey Trot!

Thanksgiving morning 9 am – Registration and 10 am Starts!

All proceeds will be donated to the Ohio Treatment Center – North Baltimore!

Let’s come together with social distancing to help those that need a helping hand!

Call Laura Vitt, 419-619-1498, if you have any questions.