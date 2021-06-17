Huge construction equipment sale!!
Wickard Brothers Construction
408 MARGARET AVE
North Baltimore, Ohio
Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20
8 am – 5 pm
Cement finishing, float,
propane heaters, concrete blankets,
oversized wrenches,
tools,
scaffolding and so much more!
Please look through the photos on Facebook – NBX Facebook Page link to NB Garage Sales
(also currently listed on NB Garage Sale Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nbcommunitygs/) !
Well taken care of tools and equipment!
Paid Advertisement