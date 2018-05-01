Hugh McCoy, Jr, 88 of North Baltimore passed away on Saturday, January 2,

2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. He was born on April

14, 1932, in North Baltimore to the late Hugh, Sr. and Madeline (McGee)

McCoy. He married Coral Hosley on May 4, 1958, and she survives.





Hugh is also survived by his son, Hugh (Brenda) McCoy, III, of North

Baltimore; daughter, Cristy (Paul) Klocinski of Findlay; grandchildren:

Zachary (Kaley) McCoy, Cody (Adri Heiser) McCoy, Bryce Spears, Nathan

Klocinski and Veronica Klocinski.



Hugh retired from A.E.P. where he was a lineman. He was a U.S. Army

Veteran having served our country in the Korean War. He was a member of

St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, North Baltimore

American Legion Post 539 and North Baltimore Masonic Freemasons Lodge

#561, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason. Hugh was a past Cub Master, Boy

Scout Leader, and former member of the North Baltimore Village Council.

He enjoyed woodworking throughout the years, but his greatest love was his

family.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021,

at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Kelly Sterling officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore

American Legion Post 539.



Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where a Masonic Service will be held at

8:00 p.m.



The family ask that those attending please follow all Covid-19 protocols

and wear a mask at all times.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Public Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.