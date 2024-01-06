North Baltimore, Ohio

January 6, 2024 12:52 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
Update TOP Dec 2023
Resize
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Size Update
Logo

HWE Help Wanted: Human Resources Assistant

Human Resources Assistant

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc. (HWE) is accepting resumes for Human Resources
Assistant.

This position assists the HR department and other members of management with daily
activities, specifically items relating to human resources, safety, and marketing & communications.

Performs various duties of a highly confidential nature requiring initiative, judgement, and knowledge of the company’s policies, procedures, and practices.

Associate degree in Applied Business, Business Administration, or Human Resources, or two years or
more experience in similar work is preferred. Must be able to work with multiple priorities.

HWE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching
401K, comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.

Please submit resume to the address below or email [email protected]. All resumes must be
received by Friday, January 19, 2024.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

ATTN: HR
PO Box 190
North Baltimore, OH 45872

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website