HWE Help Wanted: Human Resources Assistant

Human Resources Assistant

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc. (HWE) is accepting resumes for Human Resources

Assistant.

This position assists the HR department and other members of management with daily

activities, specifically items relating to human resources, safety, and marketing & communications.

Performs various duties of a highly confidential nature requiring initiative, judgement, and knowledge of the company’s policies, procedures, and practices.

Associate degree in Applied Business, Business Administration, or Human Resources, or two years or

more experience in similar work is preferred. Must be able to work with multiple priorities.

HWE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching

401K, comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.

Please submit resume to the address below or email [email protected]. All resumes must be

received by Friday, January 19, 2024.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

ATTN: HR

PO Box 190

North Baltimore, OH 45872