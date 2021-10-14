North Baltimore, Ohio

Hydrant Flushing in NB TODAY

 

North Baltimore Village Water Dept. will be FLUSHING hydrants in the South West Quadrant of town today, Oct. 14, 2021

Residents may experience rusty water during this period. Please use caution when using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Village office.

The water will be safe to drink.

If you should have any questions, please call the Water Department at (419) 257-2141 or the Village office at (419) 257-2394

