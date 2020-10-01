I-75 N Ramp to Turnpike Closed Thru 10/8

Exit ramp from I-75 northbound to the Ohio Turnpike to close on Friday night

BEREA (Oct. 1, 2020) – An Ohio Department of Transportation contractor will be closing the ramp from I-75 northbound (Exit 195B) to the Ohio Turnpike (Exit 64) from Friday, Oct. 2, 2002 through Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 for bridge and ramp repairs.

A detour from I-75 northbound to Buck Road to I-75 southbound to the Ohio Turnpike will be posted. For ongoing updates, motorists are encouraged to follow the Ohio Turnpike on Twitter: @OhioTurnpike.