North Baltimore, Ohio

October 11, 2022 4:27 pm

I-75 ramps to State Route 18 Ramp Closures

 

Project ID: Permit

Interstate 75 ramps to State Route 18, North Baltimore, will be closed for pavement repairs on Monday, October 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The northbound exit ramp and southbound exit ramp will be closed for approximately two hours each, but will not be closed at the same time.

One direction will occur after the other; specific times have not been announced.

 DetourMotorists should use the next exit to turn around and approach SR 18 from the opposite direction on I-75.

    1. I know right? I am endeavouring to track down if that might relate to upcoming work on Insley, Grant and Eagleville. Nothing official… yet!

