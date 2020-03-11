I – 75 Repaving and Reconstruction Work

ALLEN & HANCOCK COUNTIES: Repaving and reconstruction work to affect Interstate 75

The following is highway construction scheduled to occur within Allen and Hancock Counties. Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours.

INTERSTATE 75 THROUGH ALLEN COUNTY

The $21 million project will resurface Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road just south of the village of Beaverdam and state Route 235 three miles north of the village of Bluffton in Allen and Hancock counties. The project also includes the reconstruction of Interstate 75 at state Route 696 in Beaverdam. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone. Work is expected to begin in March 2020 and is anticipated to complete in October 2020.

The resurfacing project between Napoleon Road and state Route 235 includes repairs on the bridge over township Road 33 and the railroad just north of the village of Bluffton.

Reconstruction of Interstate 75 at state Route 696 in Beaverdam includes:

Replace pavement from Napoleon Road through the interchange including ramps.

Realign Interstate 75 under the state Route 696 overpass.

Replace the culvert for May Ditch.

Replace traffic signals at ramp intersections on state Route 696

Replace concrete sealant on the overpass.

The project includes several safety improvements:

The realignment and regrade of the ramp from state Route 696 to Interstate 75 southbound will be lengthened to meet current standards and improve sight distance.

The drainage under the state Route 696 overpass will be improved.

The superelevation or banking on the curve of Interstate 75 between Napoleon and the state Route 696 will be improved.

Median cable barrier will be installed between township Road 33 to state Route 235.

Traffic Impacts:

Traffic will be maintained through the work zone with repaving work to occur at night. Traffic will be shifted onto the opposite side of the highway (contraflow). The following closures are expected to occur: