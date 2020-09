I-75 southbound ramp to U.S. 68/SR 15 to close overnight

Nighttime paving to occur Wednesday into Thursday morning

INTERSTATE 75

HANCOCK COUNTY

Interstate 75 southbound ramp to U.S. 68/SR 15 in the city of Findlay will close Wednesday night into Thursday morning from approximately midnight to 4 a.m. for paving of the surface course.

Detour: State Route 12 east to Main Street, south to U.S. 68/State Route 15.