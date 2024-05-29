ICED TEA CLASS AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum & The Summer Kitchen Girls will host an iced tea class at the Wood County Museum on June 10th at 6:00pm. Learn the different ways to make iced tea and how to sweeten your tea three different ways. After the class, participants will get to go to our Loose-Leaf tea blending bar to create your own iced tea blend to take home.

Tickets for this class are $35/person. Tickets can be purchased at woodcountyhistory.org or by calling the museum at 419-352-0967.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.