North Baltimore, Ohio

May 29, 2024 9:24 am

ICED TEA CLASS AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum & The Summer Kitchen Girls will host an iced tea class at the Wood County Museum on June 10th at 6:00pm.  Learn the different ways to make iced tea and how to sweeten your tea three different ways. After the class, participants will get to go to our Loose-Leaf tea blending bar to create your own iced tea blend to take home.

Tickets for this class are $35/person. Tickets can be purchased at woodcountyhistory.org or by calling the museum at 419-352-0967. 

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio. 

